PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.94 million.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.42 on Monday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $584.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.37.

MYPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 11,448.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

