Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Potbelly Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $265.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 401.38% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

Potbelly Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

