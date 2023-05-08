Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Potbelly Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $265.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.36.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 401.38% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
