Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $589.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. Powell Industries has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $49.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Powell Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

