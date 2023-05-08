Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $104,297.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $104,297.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at $50,612,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,006 shares of company stock worth $4,464,920. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading

