PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $33.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PowerFleet Price Performance
Shares of PWFL opened at $2.79 on Monday. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.46.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
