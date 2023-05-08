PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $33.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.79 on Monday. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

About PowerFleet

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.