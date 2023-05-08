PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Cut to $22.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $161.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $100,756.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 389,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock worth $89,807,514. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PowerSchool by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in PowerSchool by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

