Profire Energy (PFIE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.13 on Monday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.