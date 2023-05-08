ProSomnus (OSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect ProSomnus to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProSomnus Stock Down 1.4 %

OSA opened at $5.03 on Monday. ProSomnus has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14.

Get ProSomnus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ProSomnus Company Profile

ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSomnus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSomnus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.