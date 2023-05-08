Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $855,000.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at $162,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Prothena Stock Up 12.0 %
Shares of PRTA stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.37.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
