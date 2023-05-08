PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,100 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 69,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 111,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

