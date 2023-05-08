PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of PCT stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $10.95.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
