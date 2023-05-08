Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,783 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after buying an additional 67,074 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Qiagen by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 196,326 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Qiagen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Qiagen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

