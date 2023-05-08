Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CEO Zig Serafin Sells 338,836 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,778,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, February 10th, Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $2,086,129.16.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,769,660.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Zig Serafin sold 137,262 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,267,568.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 86,284.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 79,382 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Qualtrics International by 3,479.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 396,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,299 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Qualtrics International by 15.6% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

