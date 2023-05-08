Rackspace Technology (RXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its Q1 2023 guidance at -$0.05–$0.01 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rackspace Technology Stock Performance
RXT stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
