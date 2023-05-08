RadNet (RDNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. RadNet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Up 3.2 %

RDNT stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in RadNet by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 433.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 233.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.