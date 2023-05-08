Rand Capital (RAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a current ratio of 22.59. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Rand Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rand Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -294.12%.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $315,472.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rand Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rand Capital Corp is a traded business development company invests in lower middle market companies located in the United States with EBITDA of up to USD 5 million and minimum revenues of USD 2 million. It provides subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity financing for early stage, later stage and growth stage capital requirements with an investment size of USD 0.75 – 5 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.