Rand Capital (RAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.
Rand Capital Price Performance
Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a current ratio of 22.59. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Transactions at Rand Capital
In other Rand Capital news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $315,472.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rand Capital Company Profile
Rand Capital Corp is a traded business development company invests in lower middle market companies located in the United States with EBITDA of up to USD 5 million and minimum revenues of USD 2 million. It provides subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity financing for early stage, later stage and growth stage capital requirements with an investment size of USD 0.75 – 5 million.
