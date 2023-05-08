Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Ranpak Stock Performance

PACK stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

Ranpak Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 35.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ranpak by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 617,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,262,000 after buying an additional 194,082 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,927,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 38.0% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 770,617 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

