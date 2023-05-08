Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
PACK stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.57.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
