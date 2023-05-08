Raymond James Cuts Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Price Target to C$10.00

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.03. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.00.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

