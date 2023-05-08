Raymond James Cuts Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Price Target to C$10.00

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.03. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.00.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.