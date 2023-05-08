Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $71.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 923,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,445,000 after buying an additional 69,243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $459,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

