Redwire (RDW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDW opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Redwire has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 91.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

