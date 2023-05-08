Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.68. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $128.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.