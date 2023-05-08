REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $55.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $820.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.08. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,408,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 176,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

