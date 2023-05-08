Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) vs. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A Sidus Space -176.07% -171.41% -102.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Remote Dynamics and Sidus Space, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Sidus Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Sidus Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sidus Space $7.29 million 1.15 -$12.84 million ($0.75) -0.32

Remote Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sidus Space.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. engages in the provision of automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. The company was founded on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

