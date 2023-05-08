Reviewing William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) & Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) and William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pearson and William H. Sadlier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearson N/A N/A N/A William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pearson pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. William H. Sadlier pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Pearson has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pearson has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William H. Sadlier has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.8% of Pearson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pearson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pearson and William H. Sadlier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pearson 0 2 3 0 2.60 William H. Sadlier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pearson and William H. Sadlier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pearson $4.75 billion 1.56 $299.33 million N/A N/A William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than William H. Sadlier.

Summary

Pearson beats William H. Sadlier on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management. The Global Assessment Learning segment includes Pearson VUE, US student assessment and clinical assessment. The North America Courseware segment provides courseware and services businesses in the US and Canada. The International segment offers courseware and other businesses outside North America and including UK Qualifications and English. The company was founded by Pearson Samuel in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About William H. Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

