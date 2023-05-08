Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 1,100 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $175.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

