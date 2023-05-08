Robert W. Baird Raises Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $37.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $644.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

