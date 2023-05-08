Robert W. Baird Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $65.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

