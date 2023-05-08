Robert W. Baird Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $64.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.40.

BlackLine Stock Up 5.4 %

BlackLine stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $147,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,683.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,683.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.



