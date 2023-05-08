Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Rocket Lab USA has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. On average, analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $3.85 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,725.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $95,310.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,364,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,376 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

