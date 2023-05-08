Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a sell rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

