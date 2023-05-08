Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.77.

RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

