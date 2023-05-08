Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $85.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $76.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.