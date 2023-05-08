Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.63.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $141.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $239,552,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $134,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,382,000 after purchasing an additional 659,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $56,762,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

