Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Albemarle worth $33,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.89.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ALB opened at $179.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.06. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.