Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.88 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $28,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $52.09 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

