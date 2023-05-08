Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Cboe Global Markets worth $28,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $136.58 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

