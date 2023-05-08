SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.97. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

