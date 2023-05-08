Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $64.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.53.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of SLB opened at $45.75 on Friday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

