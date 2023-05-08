Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $37,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,789,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $45.75 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

