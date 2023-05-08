Seer (SEER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Seer has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 600.10%. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEER opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 13,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $57,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,294 shares of company stock valued at $137,736. 17.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Seer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seer by 16.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seer in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

