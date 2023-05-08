Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 149,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

