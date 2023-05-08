Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $58.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Cowen raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -168.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $66.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 212,951 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 44,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

