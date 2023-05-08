Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.07.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

