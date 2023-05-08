Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,619 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,804,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,719,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,611,000 after purchasing an additional 208,707 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 242,474 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $17,135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

