Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. Sells 8,900 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$90,877.90.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.92.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.