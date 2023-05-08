Skillz (SKLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 10.14 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $261.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Skillz has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,956,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,722.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 179,485 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

