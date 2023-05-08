Skillz (SKLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 10.14 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $261.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Skillz has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,956,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,722.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 179,485 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

