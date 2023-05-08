Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $35,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 848,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,294,000 after buying an additional 390,044 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,274,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.12 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.