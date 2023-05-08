Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 10,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $144,590.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $154.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.99.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Snowflake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,617,000 after purchasing an additional 260,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.19.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

