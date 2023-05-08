SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $380.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.37.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $293.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.53 and a 200 day moving average of $293.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

