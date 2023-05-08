Sonder (SOND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Sonder has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sonder had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.90%. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. On average, analysts expect Sonder to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonder Stock Up 10.0 %

SOND stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Sonder has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

A number of analysts have commented on SOND shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Sonder in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

In other Sonder news, CEO Francis Davidson acquired 29,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,699.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 75,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

