SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.48% and a negative net margin of 183.87%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $4.83 on Monday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.